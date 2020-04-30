Pakistan values its relations with European countries, says COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday said Pakistan values its relations with European countries.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Romanian ambassador called on the COAS at the GHQ and discussed the current situation of the region.

The Romanian Ambassador appreciated Pakistan s role for peace and stability in the region and assured to play its role in every field at the diplomatic level.

According to ISPR, the two sides also vowed to enhance bilateral relations invarious fields.

