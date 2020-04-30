Imran Khan, Sirajul Haq agree to maintain contact over phone call

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Monday made a telephonic contact with Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haq.



During the telephonic conversation, both leaders discussed current political situation and matters related to mutual interests and vowed to maintain contact.



The PTI chairman said that his government was toppled under a formal conspiracy and the patriotic forces with national tendencies must come together to thwart this conspiracy.



Siraj-ul-Haq also conveyed best wishes to the former PM.



On the other hand, with guidance and approval of the PTI chairman, Pervez Khattak and Asad Qaiser will be given task to strengthen relations with Jamaat-e-Islami.