Federal cabinet to be announced shortly, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the formation of the federal cabinet has been completed and an announcement will be made shortly.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Monday, she said all allies of the government will have representation in ministries. She said long consultations were made to decide the ministerial portfolios.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said verdict of foreign funding case against PTI will expose the truth. She said fabricated twitter trends are being run against government by PTI workers.

The PML-N leader said government believes in freedom of expression and ministry of information will protect the state s interest.

She said that former PM and PTI Imran Khan has now targeted the Chief Election Commissioner and threats are being made to bring reference as the date for decision in foreign funding case drew near.

The PML-N spokesperson said that people have listened lies for the past four years, adding that all this so that no one would ask them about their performance.