President Alvi accepts resignation of Sindh Governor



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Monday has accepted the resignation of Imran Ismail as Governor Sindh.



It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Ismail had resigned as 33rd governor of Sindh following the ouster of Imran Khan after losing no confidence motion.



The Cabinet division has issued a notification in this regard.



While Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has been made acting governor of Sindh.



On the other hand, Agha Siraj Durrani had been arrested in NAB case. His house has been declared as sub-jail.

