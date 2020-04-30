JUIF nominates Zahid Akram Durrani for NA Deputy Speaker

Zahid Akram Durrani has also collected the nomination papers, as per sources.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) on Monday nominated Zahid Akram Durrani for the post of NA Deputy Speaker.

According to the details, PMLN government adhering to the formula of power sharing has been holding consultative meetings with the ally parties. The ruling party had indicated a breakthrough soon.

Earlier, PMLN has claimed that consultations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam on the federal cabinet have been completed and talks with the allied parties are ongoing.

It was further revealed that the new federal cabinet is likely to be sworn in on Monday, as matters have been settled in the ruling coalition for the formation of a new federal cabinet and 10 to 12 ministers will be sworn in during the first phase, ﻿sources revealed.

In addition, Khawaja Asif may get the portfolio of Commerce, Rana Sanaullah may get the portfolio of Interior Minister and Maryam Aurangzeb may get the portfolio of Information Minister.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi could be made Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

In this regard, sources said that Hina Rabbani Khar could get the portfolio of Minister of State for External Affairs, Shazia Marri of PPP or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar for the portfolio of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Sources said that Miftah Ismail will be given the post of Finance Advisor. Whereas, Rana Tanveer may get the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs and Rana Sanaullah may get the portfolio of Interior Ministry.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has apologized from taking the portfolio of a ministry, however he will look into energy matters without holding any office.