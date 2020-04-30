PTI instigating unrest, violence in country: Khawaja Asif

National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house with Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf in chair

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad on Monday with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair.

The House adopted the motion expressing gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both houses on 13th September last year.

Taking the floor, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nafeesa Shah said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members have tendered resignations, stressing it should be our effort to bring them back to the house.

She emphasized the need for reducing political tension in the country in order to take matters towards improvement. She said a plan should be formulated to effectively deal with the economic issues.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif strongly criticized the performance of the previous government. He regretted that the PTI is instigating unrest and violence in the country.

He said our coalition government is faced with the gigantic task of price hike. He said time and peace is required to deal with such challenges.

He said the coalition government is cognizant of the grievances of the people of Balochistan and wants to address them.