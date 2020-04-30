Consultation with allied parties for new cabinet completed: Rana Sanaullah

National Assembly session is expected today in which the Federal Cabinet could be announced

ISLAMABAD (Dunya NEws) - President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Punjab province Rana Sanaullah says consultation with allied parties for formation of new cabinet has been completed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PML-N would keep the ministries of Finance, Planning and Development and Information and Broadcasting while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is interested in Foreign Ministry. He said Governor Punjab would also be from PML-N.

Rana Sanaullah said the majority of ministries would be divided between PML-N and Pakistam Peoples Party while the other allied parties would be given portfolio as per their seats in National Assembly.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would take forward the development projects with full speed as it is his passion to work hard.

