President asks Punjab governor to continue in office

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi instructed Governor of Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema to continue to hold the office, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to a President House statement, the president said that the Punjab governor would continue to serve till the decision on a summary for his removal was taken.

It merits mention here that earlier, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was removed from office by the federal government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the summary was sent to the President for approval.

In this regard, Fawad Chaudhry said that the power to remove the governor belongs to the President and no such summary has reached his office. Therefore Omar Cheema would continue to serve as the Governor of Punjab.