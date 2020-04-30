There should be no allies in politics: Imran Khan

Imran Khan said that he had learned his lesson after giving tickets to the allies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he had learned his lesson after giving tickets to the allies, as there are no allies in politics, Dunya News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman said in a statement that the conspiracy against him was cooked up when the country was moving forward and things were getting better.

The former PM also said that he should not have filed the reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Esa but further stated that the reference came forth from the Law Minister.

The PTI Chairman further said that he has no personal enmity with anyone.

The former PM also said that Farah Khan had no position nor any ministry, how could she take money from the people. If anyone has any proof, he should bring it in front of the whole nation, he added.

Imran Khan while referring to the Tosha Khana Case, stated that all the records of the Tosha Khana are available. A Foreign President gave a gift at his personal residence, he submitted it in the Tosha Khana as well, he added.