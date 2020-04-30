Omer Cheema has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General over the resignation of Usman Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Omer Cheema has sought legal opinion from the Advocate General over the resignation of former Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the Governor said that it was brought to his information by the Advocate General that there has been a violation of a constitutional procedure in the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

Omer Sarfraz Cheema further explained that Usman Buzdar wrote the resignation in the name of the former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan instead of Governor Punjab.

The Governor also revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has also raised concerns over the procedure of the resignation of Usman Buzdar.