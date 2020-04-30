Not a single rupee of national exchequer will be wasted: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif has directed to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on priority basis

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on priority basis, Dunya News reported on Monday.

He was talking to Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan in Islamabad and was apprised of the stalled development projects.

The Prime Minister said public welfare projects will no longer suffer from criminal negligence as the journey of development has started from where it stopped.

Shehbaz Sharif also said economic progress of the country will be ensured through continuation of concrete policies.

The Prime Minister said not a single rupee of national exchequer will be wasted.

The PM also directed to make the Planning Commission more active and ensure cooperation between ministries and divisions.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reiterated the resolve to speed up the process of development in the country that remained halted for four years.

He was talking to former Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman who called on him in Islamabad today and congratulated him on assuming office of the Prime Minister. Shahbaz Sharif said welfare of the people is the top most priority of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, the former GB Chief Minister said the approval of hospital in Chilas equipped with world-class facilities, is no less than a blessing for the people of the area.

He said the approval of Babusar tunnel for year round flow of traffic will not only boost tourism but also the transportation and economic activities of the local population will continue uninterrupted throughout the year.