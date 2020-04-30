BNP, BAP leaders call on PM Shehbaz

Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi expressed their resolve to work closely with the federal government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, leaders of both parties congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath of the office of prime minister and expressed their resolve to work closely with the federal government for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, PML-N members of the National Assembly, were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister appreciated Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi and their leaders for showing resolve to work collectively for strengthening of the democracy and public welfare.

