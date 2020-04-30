New federal cabinet likely to be sworn on Monday

It was further added that 10 to 12 ministers will be sworn in during the first phase.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The new federal cabinet is likely to be sworn on Monday. In the first phase, 10 to 12 ministers will take over the portfolio while Bilawal Bhutto could be considered foreign minister portfolio.

While Bilawal Bhutto may get the portfolio of Foreign Minister, Khawaja Asif may get the portfolio of Commerce, Rana Sanaullah may get the portfolio of Interior Minister and Maryam Aurangzeb may get the portfolio of Information Minister.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi could be made Deputy Speaker National Assembly.

In this regard, sources said that Hina Rabbani Khar could get the portfolio of Minister of State for External Affairs, Shazia Marri of PPP or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar for the portfolio of the Ministry of Human Rights.

Sources said that Miftah Ismail will be given the post of Finance Advisor. Whereas, Rana Tanveer may get the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs and Rana Sanaullah may get the portfolio of Interior Ministry.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has apologized from taking the portfolio of a ministry, however he will look into energy matters without holding any office.