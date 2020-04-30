Two banned TTP terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) – Intelligence agencies and Pakistan army conducted a joint operation on Sunday and killed two most wanted terrorists of banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Kolachi area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to credible reports, the terrorists, identified as Khalil and Ehsan alias Deva were killed. Khalil was an expert in making suicide jackets and improvised explosive devices.

In addition, the killed terrorist were involved in in various acts of terrorism, including the April 11 martyrdom of five policemen, attacks on a polio team, IED attacks, and extortion.

Two machine guns used by the terrorists and four grenades were also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists.