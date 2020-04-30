President denies removal of Punjab Governor: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that President Arif Alvi has denied removal of Governor Punjab.

It may be recalled that Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had been removed from office by the federal government and the summary has been sent to the President for approval.

In this regard, Fawad Chaudhry in his latest Tweet said that the power to remove the governor belongs to the President and no such summary has reached his office.Therefore Omar Cheema would continue to serve as the Governor of Punjab.