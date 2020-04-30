Whatever happened in Punjab Assembly is condemnable , says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Sunday said that whatever happened in Punjab Assembly last day is condemnable.

Imran Khan in his tweet said, “What happened in Punjab Assembly was condemnable and against all democratic norms and constitutional provisions. No one was in the Chair conducting the supposed elections - a total violation of all norms. We reject this sham mafia-captured "elections".”

Earlier, former federal minister Shafqat Mehmood while talking to the media said that it is condemnable that Hamza Shehbaz’s thugs attacked Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and injured his arm.

Shafqat further said that PMLN is the same party that attacked the Supreme Court and killed 14 people at Model town. He even mentioned that many obstacles are being thrown in PTI’s way but they will not sit quiet.

Lahore rally has not been allowed yet; our banners and posters are being taken down, Shafqat added.

The former minister said, the people of Pakistan are with PTI and 21 April rally will be historical. He said Hamza Shehbaz and his disciples have formed a plan to spoil our rally.