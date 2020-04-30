The Prime Minister does not have the discretion to remove the governor, says Omer Sarfraz Cheema.

LAHORE (Dunya News) Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Sunday said that he will remain intact to the post of Governor Punjab till denotified by the President.

Talking to media, the PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the swearing in ceremony of Hamza Shehbaz has been postponed on the report of the Secretary Assembly.

Advocate General Punjab and the Speaker have sought the opinion of the Assembly on the report of yesterday’s incident.

The Prime Minister does not have the discretion to remove the governor, he added.

Speaking about the yesterday’s incident of commotion in the Punjab Assembly, he criticized the Deputy Speaker and explained that goons were called into the session to create a chaotic situation in the assembly. He was of the view that the process was not in accordance with the constitution and he cannot approve of something unconstitutional.

The oath taking ceremony can’t be held till opinion on report of yesterday’s incident, therefore it has been postponed, said Omer Sarfarz.

He said according to the decision of the Lahore High Court, the election of the Chief Minister was to be transparent. The PTI leader while putting up his stance and advocating for the maintenance of law and constitution reminded that people have watched what happened in the election for Punjab CM.

He further stressed upon the sad reality that how non-seriously the constitution is being taken expressing that what happened yesterday was tragic, adding that members of Punjab Assembly were tortured and they even tortured a Pak army major.

He exclaimed that constitution and law are being violated, the Punjab Assembly incident deserves to be strongly condemned.

