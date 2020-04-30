Hamza Shahbaz to take oath as CM Punjab on Sunday

Hamza Shahbaz was elected as 21st Chief Minister of the Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will take oath of his office in Lahore on Sunday at a ceremony at Governor s House.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was elected as 21st Chief Minister of the Punjab by grabbing 197 votes.

Hamza bagged 197 votes in total while his opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Parvez Elahi did not manage to receive any votes as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and PML-Q lawmakers walked out of the session in boycott.

Meanwhile, five PTI members of the Punjab Assembly were arrested ahead of the vote for attacking Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari.

The lawmakers from the ex-prime minister Imran Khan’s party attacked Mazari and pulled his hair.

Footage showed Mazari being slapped, punched and dragged by the PTI members before the security guards managed to rescue him.