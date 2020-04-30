PM visits Diamer-Bhasha Dam site

Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Diamer-Bhasha Dam site to review its construction

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday visited Diamer-Bhasha Dam site to review its construction, Dunya News reported.

Considering the national importance of the mega project, the prime minister decided to undertake a visit of the site despite Sunday which is being observed as an official holiday.

Chairman WAPDA retired Lt. General Muzammil Hussain briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing construction work.

The prime minister was accompanied by members of the National Assembly (NA) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Asif and Pakistan Muslim Lewgue-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Members of National Assembly (MNA).

Later, the prime minister is also scheduled to take an aerial review of Karakorum Highway, 3MW Thuk power project and Chilas cadet-college.

While addressing the ceremony during his visit to the construction site of the dam in Gilgit-Baltistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a vital project for power generation, water storage, creating job opportunities and further strengthening economy.

He expressed these views The Prime Minister reviewed the ongoing work on the dam and talked to the workers.

He asked the Chief Secretary and Chairman WAPDA to finalize proposal for 300-bed hospital within one week.

The Prime Minister asked the team to expedite work to complete this project till 2026 instead of 2029.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on the pace and standard of the construction work and said that it will expedite economic activities in the whole area.