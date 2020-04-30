Pakistan reports 97 coronavirus cases, no deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported no deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has risen to 1,527,248. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,363 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH) 97 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,559 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,098 in Sindh, 6,322 in KP, 1,023 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

Furthermore 576,549 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 505,660 in Punjab, 219,371 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 135,150 in Islamabad, 43,306 in Azad Kashmir, 35,483 in Balochistan and 11,729 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 27,903,660 coronavirus tests and 23,425 in the last 24 hours. 1,493,606 patients have recovered in the country whereas 213 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.41 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 133,858,835 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 50,410 in last 24 hours. 120,589,371 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 110,132 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 244,354,132 with 178,639 in the last 24 hours.