PTI holds power show in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is holding its second power show at Bagh-e-Quaid in Karachi on Saturday, after Imran Khan was ousted from power through a no-confidence motion submitted by the opposition.

Karachiites broke record of Fatima Jinnah’s rally, says Sh Rasheed

Addressing the rally, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said that the people of Karachi have broken the record of Fatima Jinnah’s rally.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were about to be indicted, adding that a thieve has been made prime minister of Pakistan.

Sheikh Rasheed said that they will start Jail Bharo Tehreek if Imran Khan wouldn’t brought back to power.

Taking a dig at Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman, he said that Asif Zardari couldn’t even become a councilor from Nawab Shah.

The former minister also claimed that Imran Khan will send the government of thieves packing before May 30.