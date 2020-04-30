Hamza Shahbaz elected new Punjab CM

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has been elected as 21st Chief Minister of the Punjab by grabbing 197 votes.

The session had been called to elect a new Chief Minister, after resignation of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

A chaos ensued in Pakistan s Punjab Assembly after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers threw "lotas (round vessel)" at Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari as he arrived to chair the session for the election of the Chief Minister.

The PTI lawmakers set off a ruckus in the Assembly as they brought "lotas" to the House and started chanting "lota, lota (turncoats)", lashing out at dissident PTI members, who parted ways with the party and decided to support the Opposition

The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Earlier, the session was delayed after PTI lawmakers manhandled Deputy Speaker.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) staged a walk out of the provincial assembly after Pervaiz Elahi got injured during the commotion.

Deputy Speaker says he would conduct election in line with the rules

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Mazari said he would conduct today’s election in line with the rules as he maintained that if any member of the Punjab Assembly tried to disrupt the session, he would not come under pressure.

"The election will be free and fair the election will take place today and the result would also be announced today," Mazari told reporters.

The deputy speaker said both sides would attempt to delay the election, but he vowed to hold the polls in a "good manner".

He also noted that dissident members from any party will be allowed to cast their votes today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is supporting PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for the slot of CM, while joint opposition in Punjab has nominated Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N for the position.

The Punjab Assembly has 183 members of PTI and 10 members of PML-Q. The ruling coalition also has the support of five deviant members of PML-N. The coalition claims that it has the support of 189 members.

However, more than 24 members of PTI Punjab Assembly have defected and joined the opposition. Tareen group, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar along with their supporters have announced support for Hamza Shahbaz.

Time will prove whether deputy speaker was honest or not: Elahi

In a conversation with journalists after reaching the assembly, Elahi said despite being the speaker, he was not the custodian of the house today as he is a contender for the chief minister’s slot.

"Time will prove whether the deputy speaker was honest or not. We will try to hold a transparent election today," Elahi said, adding he knows from where Dost Mohammad Mazari is taking instructions and will share details at the right time.

He said that some people did not have clear intentions and claimed to have the numbers for winning the election.