Parvez Elahi says IG to be sentenced as police enter Punjab Assembly

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday said that Inspector General (IG) Police will be handed one month sentence after police personnel entered Punjab Assembly premises.

Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) slapped and pulled hairs of Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari ahead of election of Chief Minister of Punjab.

Earlier, after reaching the provincial assembly, in a conversation with journalists, Elahi said despite being the speaker, he was not the custodian of the house today as he is a contender for the chief minister’s slot.

"Time will prove whether the deputy speaker was honest or not. We will try to hold a transparent election today," Elahi said, adding he knows from where Dost Mohammad Mazari is taking instructions and will share details at the right time.

Attack on Deputy Speaker inside Punjab Assembly condemnable: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said that attack of members of treasury benches on Deputy Speaker inside Punjab Assembly must be condemned in strongest terms possible.

This blatant display of violence and hooliganism is fascism, pure and simple, he added.

The premier further said that Imran Khan desperation and incitement to violence is rupturing our society and he is attacking democracy itself.