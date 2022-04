He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinians.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israel.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said escalation of violence by Israel is gross violation of human rights and humanitarian laws.

He said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to protect innocent Palestinian lives, and uphold international law and UN Charter.