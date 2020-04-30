PM orders audit of Rawal Chowk flyover project by third party

The project was initiated during 2020 and its completion period was two years.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for immediate completion of Rawal Chowk flyover without compromising over its quality of work.

The prime minister accompanied by authorities concerned reached the construction site early in the morning where he was given a briefing.

He directed for the completion of this project by 1st of September this year. The prime minister observed that the project was almost stalled for many months and issued direction for an inquiry. He also directed for audit of the project by a third party.

The prime minister, on the occasion, said that public interest projects should be completed within the stipulated period of time.

The project like this should be completed within six months, he said, adding the delay in its construction was adding to public woes.

The prime minister expressed his dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work, saying that lethargy and complacency were the apparent reasons behind the delayed project.

He said that even mega projects in the country had been accomplished within a period of two years but why this minor project was hitting the snags!

Shehbaz Sharif said that it was the central chowk and the closure of work on the project had been causing public nuisance.

The prime minister also raised questions about the award of contracts, construction company’s profile, landscaping and service lines etc.

