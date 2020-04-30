Kite string injures police constable in Gujranwala

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - The bloody game of kite flying continues in parts of Punjab despite a ban as a police constable got injured in Gujranwala after a kite string wrapped around his face on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the police constable Rahat was going on his motorcycle to his office at Saddar Police Station when string of a stray kite wrapped around his face in Kangniwala area due to which he fell from his motorcycle and sustained injuries.

