Balochistan reports two new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 patients surged to 35,483 in Balochistan on Friday.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least two more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Friday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,483 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,461,032 people were screened for the virus till April 15 (Friday) out of which two more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

He further informed that 35,102 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus. He said that at least 378 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province.

