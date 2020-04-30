Voting for new Punjab CM to be held on Saturday

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Voting for election of the new Punjab Chief Minister will be held in the Punjab Assembly in Lahore at 11.30 on Saturday morning.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari will chair the Assembly session to conduct the electoral process.

Hamza Shahbaz is candidate of PML-(N) and allied parties while Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is candidate of PTI and PML-(Q).

Meanwhile, a two member bench of Lahore High Court has rejected PML(Q) s appeal in the case against Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

The Honourable Court, while announcing its reserved verdict in Lahore today, declared that the Deputy Speaker will conduct an electoral process for new Punjab Chief Minister at the Assembly Building in Lahore tomorrow morning.

The Punjab Assembly has 183 members of PTI and 10 members of PML-Q. The ruling coalition also has the support of five deviant members of PML-N. The ruling coalition claims that it has the support of 189 members.

On the other hand, more than 24 members of PTI Punjab Assembly have defected and joined the opposition. Tareen group, Aleem Khan and Asad Khokhar along with their supporters have supported Hamza Shahbaz. Karachi.

LHC disposes off PML-Q’s plea

Earlier today, Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench disposed of intra-court appeals filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi against LHC single bench orders of restoring powers of the Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly.

The bench declared that Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari had right to preside over the session to be held on April 16 for election of the chief minister Punjab.

The bench directed the Deputy Speaker to abide by his oath and conduct the elections of the chief minister in a fair, transparent and impartial manner as per the Constitution and rules.

The bench further directed the Deputy Speaker to facilitate national and international media persons, observers and representatives of PILDAT and FAFEN during the election of the chief minister.

The division bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan and Justice Jawad Hassan announced the verdict on the appeals. The bench had reserved the verdict on appeals after hearing arguments of the parties earlier in the day.

During the proceedings, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly, Advocate General Punjab, Chief Secretary Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab appeared before the bench.

Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari argued before the court that the Punjab Assembly had been turned into "no go area". The Deputy Speaker submitted that he summoned the session in view of the undertaking given in the Supreme Court. He submitted that he performed all functions as per law but the Speaker Punjab Assembly illegally withdrew his powers.

However, a counsel on behalf of the PML-Q submitted that no undertaking was given in the Supreme Court which only heard the matter of the National Assembly. He submitted that the Deputy Speaker was adamant that he would preside over the session to be held on April 16 but he was no longer impartial. He submitted that the panel of chairmen could conduct the session in the circumstances.

However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar argued that the advocate general Punjab had stated before the Apex Court that voting would be held on April 6.