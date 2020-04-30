Azad Kashmir: PPP challenges Assembly session in High Court

As per sources, the Court will announce its verdict after preliminary hearing.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has challenged the session of the Assembly that was scheduled for today, in the Azad Kashmir High Court, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the writ has been filed by the PPP leaders, Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Chaudhry Yasin in the High Court.

The Azad Kashmir High Court has constituted a two member bench comprising of Justice Shahid Bahadur and Justice Sardar Ijaz to conduct hearing on the case.

As per sources, the Court will announce its verdict after preliminary hearing.