IHC disposes of PTI social media activist harassment case

IHC disposed of the petition filed against the harassment of a PTI social media ativist

ISLAMABAD (Dunya New) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) disposed of the petition filed against the harassment of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, The Islamabad High Court has disposed of the case after giving the instructions to the Director of the Cyber Crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah further warned that as it is a free country, everyone is allowed to criticize but that does not give anyone the right to provoke anyone.