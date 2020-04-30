Moonis Elahi calls upon Governor Punjab over CM election

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi met the Governor of Punjab Umer Sarfraz Cheema, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, the meeting was held to talk about the upcoming elections for the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab where all the allies were also called upon.

According to sources, the Current political situation of the province was the major topic of discussion of the meeting.

While talking about the election of CM Punjab which is scheduled to be held tomorrow, the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi said that they will prove their majority in the Assembly in the election tomorrow.