Nazim Jokhio case: SHC extends Jam Abdul Karim's bail

KARACHI (Dunya News) The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended the bail of main accused Jam Abdul Karim in Nazim Jokhio murder case.

According to the details, the Sindh High Court extended the bail of main accused Jam Abdul Karim for three days. While the court also directed the accused to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Karachi.

It was further revealed that the Investigating officer has presented challan in ATC.

As per the lawyer’s statement, ATC will decide in three days, after that the action plan will be prepared.

