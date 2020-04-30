Shehbaz Sharif has visited the Metro Bus service in Islamabad and ordered an inquiry on the project

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visited the Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport Metro Bus project in Islamabad and ordered an inquiry on the project, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the Premier was briefed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and National Highway Authority (NHA) officials about Metro Bus project which has been facing a delay for four years now upon which he ordered an inquiry.

PM Shehbaz said that there is no reason for the project to be facing delay then why has then project been delayed for such a long time?

The Premier was briefed on the event that initially 15 busses will be provide in this project while the expected date for the busses to reach Islamabad is said yo be May 15 and it is expected that this project will be initiated from Saturday.

The Prime Minister after the briefing, suggested that there should be a Metro Bus station on the Motorway and there should be space for luggage in the busses.

The Prime Minister while expressing utter disappointment said that it is saddening that after spending 16 billion rupees, the project has still not been completed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif further ordered that the projects of public benefit should be completed as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of PML (N) Marryium Aurangzeb, in a statement, said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to ply free metro bus service for commuters during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Prime Minister has also directed to immediately prepare feasibility for Bhara Kahu and Rawat routes of metro bus service.

The spokesperson said the prime minister has directed to ensure quality travelling facilities for the residents of Islamabad and adjoining areas.