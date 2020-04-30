US Secretary of State congratulates Shehbaz Sharif

Blinken said strong and democratic Pakistan is essential for the interests of both countries.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, Dunya News reported.

“The United States congratulates newly-elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government,” Blinken said in the statement on Wednesday.

The United States values its relationship with Pakistan and recognizes its role as an important partner on a wide array of mutual interests for nearly 75 years, the statement said, adding that a strong, prosperous and democratic Pakistan is essential for the interests of both countries.

Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday evening hours after being elected by the National Assembly of the country.

