UK PM felicitates Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson Wednesday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the British premier noted the longstanding ties between the two countries and expressed to work together with the new incumbent prime minister of Pakistan on areas of shared interest.

“Congratulations to CM Shehbaz on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan. The UK & Pakistan have a longstanding relationship and our people share deep ties. I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest,” Boris Johnson posted a tweet.

