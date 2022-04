Fawad said written resignations of all PTI members were also handed over to the Speaker's office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that only solution to ongoing political situation in the country was holding fresh elections.

In a tweet, he said that all the members of PTI resigned and written resignations of all the members were also handed over to the Speaker s office.

He said that now delaying tactics were being used and their resignations were not accepted so far.