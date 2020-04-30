Imran Khan's life in danger, could be put in jail: Sh Rashid

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that Imran Khan s life is in danger and the former premier could be put in jail.

Talking to media in Peshawar, Sheikh Rashid mentioned that the world powers may try to kill Imran Khan. Nawaz Sharif is coming back to the country after getting cleansed from Saudi Arabia. Now we say that it is an imported government and the elections must be held.

Sheikh Rashid said that Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in on the same day he was to be indicted. He said that he was going for Umrah. Khan used to walk with his neck raised, with what face will deviant members do politics, international powers want to kill Imran Khan, the nation stands with Imran Khan.

He further said that international powers could take Imran Khan s life, Imran Khan s life is in grave danger, now there will be a rain of dollars in the country, those who enjoy ministries with us have left with us. Now they are united. On the day of indictment, they picked up the files and took over the portfolio. On the 16th, there will be a sea of people in Karachi. Now we have to decide, people are tearing their passports.

The former federal minister said that no slogan should be raised against the army, if the abusers can reconcile with the army then we should also remove misunderstandings from them, I will not be able to attend the meeting in Lahore because I am going on Umrah for 3 days.

He said that international powers had brought to value our independent foreign policy and sovereignty. I have come to Peshawar today at the special invitation of Imran Khan for the meeting. Bringing thieves up is an international plan.