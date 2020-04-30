Will serve my country to the best of my ability, PM Shehbaz pens comments at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Will serve my country to the best of my ability, PM pens comments at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, where he paid his respects and penned his comments in the visitors’ book.

He was accompanied by PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb, MQM leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Aminul Haq, and JUI-F leader Muhammad Ali Durrani.

The prime minister in his comments wrote, “I am visiting your mausoleum as a tribute to you and as an expression of my immense respect for you in our great struggle for a separate homeland.”

The PM further wrote, “We apologize to you that we as a nation have not been able to follow the path you expected from us, thus disappointing your soul and I solemnly promise you that I will serve my country to the best of my ability and will strive to live up to your expectations.”

It merits mention here that at the end instead of his signature, the Premier wrote ‘Khadim-e-Pakistan’.