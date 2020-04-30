Imran Khan will take sigh only after spoiling PML-N's digestion Ch Pervaiz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Candidate for Punjab CM slot Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will take a sigh of relief only after spoiling the digestion of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media, Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader said that I have a lot of work to do as the Chief Minister, we are hopeful for success, said Aleem and Hamza.



Earlier, former provincial ministers and members of the assembly called on the nominee Pervaiz Elahi on the issue of election of Punjab Chief Minister.

On this occasion, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed said that,"our nominee for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will win with a clear majority, insha Allah, the hostage members of PTI will also stand with us when the time comes."

He further mentioned that the ticket of PML-N has lost its appeal in the next elections. We demand that the judiciary should take notice of the horse-trading of PML-N in Punjab.

Sibtain Khan said that Insha-Allah, the pool of false claims of PML-N will be opened on the day of election. Seeing the public reaction in favor of Imran Khan, the eyes of the deviant members have been opened.