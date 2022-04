PM conducts meeting on Karachi, economy during his flight to Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif conducted a meeting on Karachi and the economy during his flight to Karachi on Wednesday.

This was stated by PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a tweet.

She said Pakistan will move forward so fast and it will be called "Pakistan Speed"

