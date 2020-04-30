PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday

Shehbaz Sharif will preside over a meeting to review the development projects for Karachi.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has left for Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday (April 13). This would be Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to Karachi after being elected as prime minister, Dunya News reported.

According to details, soon after his arrival in the city, Shehbaz Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties visits the Mazar-e-Quaid. He is then scheduled to reach Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House where he will preside over a meeting to review all the development projects for Karachi.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with MQM-P Rabita Committee members.