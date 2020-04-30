Imran Khan to hold first power show in Peshawar after removal of PTI govt

An imported government has been imposed on us through conspiracy, says Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan will be holding the first power show in Peshawar today (Wednesday) after the removal of PTI governmnet.

In his video message the former Prime Minister called out to the people of Peshawar and said that he is coming to their city on Wednesday.

An imported government has been imposed on us through conspiracy, he added.

PTI leader Imran Khan further expressed that this will be the first power show after the removal of PTI government through conspiracy.

The former PM told people that he will be explaining all of it to them in the public gathering in Peshawar.

Imran Khan stated that the nation protects its freedom and democracy, adding that no army or outside force can protect democracy.

He also mentioned that they will struggle for immediate elections to be held in Pakistan.

On the other hand, Imran Khan has decided to hold a rally on April 24 in Lahore. Date of the rally was decided in the meeting of the political committee.

Talking about the change of regime in Pakistan PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said that thieves and looters have gathered.

He even shared the schedule of PTI back to back rallies explaining that a public gathering will be held in Minar-e-Pakistan on April 24 and also on Wednesday a rally will be held in Peshawar

Another PTI power show will be held at Jinnah’s Mausoleum Karachi on April 16.

Further talking on the matter he said that PTI members resigned from the National Assembly (NA) ahead of each other, as they decided not to sit in NA with these thieves and looters.

We did not quarrel with anyone, nor were we against anyone, he added.

PTI leader exclaimed that we are an independent sovereign country, removal of an elected government and prime minister has created a revolutionary atmosphere in the state.

On Saturday night, a sea of people appeared across the country on a call, he said.