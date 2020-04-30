UAE leaders congratulate Shehbaz on becoming Prime Minister

Leaders of the UAE have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) – Leaders of United Arab Emirates (UAE) have congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

‏The UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Shehbaz Sharif, after he was elected as Pakistan’s new Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the new Pakistani Prime Minister.

