Campaign against army, national security agencies is intolerable: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while announcing to convert Prime Minister s House into Pakistan House said that campaign against army and national security agncies is intolerable. The law and order will take its own course, we will not retaliate against anyone.

Talking to media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the former government misused the resources of the country. There is some record, electoral reform is a priority, the campaign against the military and national security agencies is intolerable, the law will take strict action against such elements.

He said that the decision of the Supreme Court will be implemented in accordance with its spirit, NAB will not be used for retaliation against anyone, the federal cabinet will be formed in a day or two. PPP should come in the cabinet.

Shehbaz Sharif said that immigrants are our ambassadors, they have full right to vote, relations with countries which wanted to be friends also deteriorated, Imran Khan also angered friendly countries, Modi has advised the problem. Let s resolve Kashmir and move towards lasting peace.

The Prime Minister said that the biggest challenge is to overcome the devastating economy and inflation, we will have to work on Sunday too. We are making long and short term plans to reduce inflation. Nawaz Sharif will finalize the portfolios of PML-N ministers. Bring reforms and go for elections.