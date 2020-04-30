Mustafa Nawaz punches man shouting at Noor Alam in private hotel

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar on Tuesday punched an unknown person at a private hotel in the federal capital for insulting Noor Alam Khan, a deviant member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly.

According to the sources, an Iftar was arranged at a private hotel in Islamabad. During the Iftar, a man hurled insults at Noor Alam on which Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar of PPP, who was present with the Member National Assembly, became enraged and fought with the citizen.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nadeem Afzal Chan and other PPP members continued to intervene.