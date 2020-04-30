PM meets leadership of ally parties, will visit Karachi on Wednesday

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif went to meet the allies.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held important meetings with leaderships of ally parties and consulted on political situation and ministries.

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif went to meet the allies.

He first met the leadership of MQM Pakistan in Parliament Lodges and said that his government will move forward while keeping up with all the allies including MQM-Pakistan.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. In the meeting political situation including formation of federal cabinet was discussed.

He also visited the house of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. The PM thanked the JUI-F leader for the support and also consulted about the composition of the cabinet.

The Prime Minister even called on Balochistan Awami Party parliamentary leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and BNP Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go on one-day visit to Karachi tomorrow, where he will visit Quaid’s Mausoleum along with the leaders of allied parties.

PM Shehbaz is also likely to visit Bahadurabad, the headquarters of MQM Pakistan. The Prime Minister will also preside over the consultative process for the strategy of development projects in the Chief Minister’s House.

The purpose of PM’s visit to Quaid’s Mausoleum is to reiterate the need to follow the golden principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam for the progress and development of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit to Saudi Arabia, while it will be his first visit to any country as Prime Minister of Pakistan and his visit to China is also expected soon.

