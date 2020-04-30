PM Shehbaz thanks Indian counterpart for felicitations

Narendra Modi had congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday thanked Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for felicitations.

PM Shehbaz, in a tweet, said that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable, he added.

The premier reiterated that Pakistan s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known and urged his counterpart to secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of people of both countries.

A day earlier, Narendra Modi congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.