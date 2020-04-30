PTI lawmakers submit no-trust motion against AJK PM

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi.

The no-trust motion, carrying signatures of 25 PTI members was submitted by Deputy Speaker, Food Minister and Parliamentary Secretary Akbar Ibrahim.

The name of Sardar Tanvir Ilyas has been recommended for the PM slot in the no-trust move.

In the house of 53, strength of PTI stands at 31 while the AJK legislative assembly is bound to hold voting on the motion within 14 days.