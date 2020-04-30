PM Shehbaz meets Khalid Maqbool after MQM-P expresses reservations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) held a meeting with delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) after MQM-P leader Wasim Akhtar complained in the National Assembly.

According to details, the MQM-P leader had complained that the PM Shehbaz Sharif did not mention his party or their agreement in his speech.

As per sources, Wasim Akhtar, Syed Aminul Haque, Khalid Maqbool and Javed Hanif were present from the MQM-P delegation whereas from PML-N, Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Ayyaz Sadiq and Maryam Aurangzeb attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz is expected to visit Bahadurabad in the upcoming days.