CM Punjab case: CJ Ameer Bhatti chairs hearing in LHC

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) resumes hearing on the case looking into the matter of elections for Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Barrister Ali Zafar, the lawyer representing Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has completed his argument in which he said that we are following the Assembly rules therefore the court should not intervene.

The Barrister also stated that when the Speaker of the house is present, the deputy speaker cannot use his powers.

Barrister Ali Zafar further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had “elected” Hamza Shehbaz as CM at a hotel.

The Chief Justice (CJ) Ameer Bhatti countered this argument and inquired that if the Speaker himself is contesting for the seat of CM, can he still use his powers.

The Chief Justice of Lahore High Court further questioned that can anyone become the Chief Minister without taking the oath.

According to the earlier hearing on the petition filed in the LHC by PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court Ameer Bhatti summoned the Advocate General Punjab immediately.

While, PML-N lawyer Azam Nazir Tarar, in his arguments before the court, said the largest province by population is deprived of administrative head.

It merits mention here that, a constitutional petition was filed by PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in the LHC.

The petition appealed to the court to look into the matter of elections for the position of Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab as it has been vacant since April 1.

As per sources, the other parties named in the petition are Speaker of Punjab Assembly, Deputy Speaker and others.

The petition in the LHC had been filed after the Supreme Court rejected the ruling of Deputy Speaker of National Assembly (NA) rejecting no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reinstated the National Assembly and the national assembly must reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ruling of the top court said, "The prime minister did not have the right to advise the president to dissolve the assembly. All the decisions made till date have been nullified." "If the no-confidence motion against the prime minister succeeds, then the assembly will appoint the new prime minister," the top court’s order said.